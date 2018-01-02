Why does the Falmouth City Hall Flag only have 15 stars and an additional two stripes?

It is essential for each generation to preserve and pass on history. If history is not successfully passed on, then it will be lost and must be painstakingly uncovered by those who dare embark on this challenge. While this is true of national history, local history must also be preserved and that is often a greater challenge.

The history of small towns are not typically recorded in history books. Each small town has its own unique and special history. Unfortunately, we pass by objects every day that tell our history and it often goes unnoticed until someone thinks to points it out. Therefore, local communities depend on the accounts and stories of local citizens to pass on to the next generation that history.

Every day citizens of Falmouth pass by city hall without often noticing an important part of our national, state, and local history. Falmouth’s City Hall sits inside the historical Kennett Tavern. Former City Clerk, Terry England, outlined the history of this building.

“We believe part of the building was actually there in 1794, 1795,” Mr. England explained. “The rest was done by 1810.”