Who will lead the city as mayor?

The investigation was conducted, the charges filed and the public hearing held with a unanimous 6-0 vote to remove Mayor Elonda Hinson. While the case continues to weave its way through the legal maze, the City of Falmouth has a more pressing issue. Who leads the city as mayor?

They will hold a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tues., Sept. 5 in the City of Falmouth Council Chambers to begin the steps to answer that question and fill the void. It will start after an infrastructure meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Till that decision is made, City Clerk Chrissy O'Hara has been given authority to sign checks and generally oversees the city office as second in command when the former mayor was out of town.

