Tuesday, May 22nd is election day

Pendleton County residents will be going to the polling places today. The voting machines will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. May 22.

The Falmouth Outlook will have the final vote tallies reported at www.falmouthoutlook.com as soon as they are released from the County Clerk’s office.

If you are still unsure of who you are voting for, the Falmouth Outlook released a Q & A with each candidate in the May 8 edition. Some candidates did not return the questionnaire.

While there are many uncontested races, there is keen interest in several on both the Democrat and Republican side.

For Pendleton County Sheriff, both parties have multiple candidates vying for the party nomination with present Pendleton County Sheriff Craig Peoples, Democrat, running for Judge Executive against incumbent David Fields, Republican.

For Republicans, there is a 4-way horse race between Robert “Rob” Yelton, Darrin P. Brown, Edwin Quinn and Richard Tate.

Bill Harris, Billy Todd Dennie and Allen Nelson Scott are the candidates for Democrats to choose.

The winner of each race will face off in the General Election in November.

Two districts have contested magistrate races for a seat on the Pendleton County Fiscal Court.

In District two, Magistrate Gary Veirs is retiring from public service and three Republicans are squaring off in the primary. They are: Kelly Veirs, Cathy Jean Fasse and Joshua Keith Plummer.

Democrat Dennis Gosney will face the winner in November.

In District three, both parties have contested primary races.

On the Democrat side of the ballot, Christopher Thompson, Martha Gosney and Bobby Fogle are the choices.

For Republicans, the candidates are Curtis R. Orme or Darrin W. Gregg.

The winners will square off in the General Election.

On the national scene, the Democrats have a three-way race to challenge Republican Thomas Massie for the U.S. House of Representative District Four seat. The three candidates are Seth Hall, Patti Piatt and Christina Lord.

