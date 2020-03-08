Senator Wil Schroder's Legislative Update

As of this writing, the House of Representatives has just passed their version of the state general fund budget bill. The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee will now consider the bill and propose changes based on the chamber’s priorities. While I am not a member of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, I have set aside time each week to attend the committee meetings and will actively take part in the conversations leading to the Senate’s version of the budget. Majority caucus leadership has publicly said they intend to pass a budget before April 1, giving the legislature the ability to override any line-item vetoes that the Governor might make to the budget.

Also this week, the Kentucky General Assembly crossed another mile marker by reaching the deadline to file bills. Slightly less than 1,000 bills were filed—286 Senate bills and 647 House bills. I have long been a proponent of members filing fewer bills and focusing on big picture items that will move our state forward. I will continue to push for this change in future sessions. Meanwhile, with the bill filing deadline behind us, we now have a more complete view of the issues lawmakers will take up this year.

Here are some of the bills that cleared the Senate during the ninth week of session:

Senate Bill 21 allows veterinarians to report the abuse of animals under their care. Kentucky is the only state where veterinarians are currently prohibited by law from reporting abuse of animals unless they have the permission of the owner or are under a court order.

Senate Bill 37 allows veteran-managed nonprofits to waive some startup fees. It would do this by amending the existing Boots to Business program to include these nonprofits. Through the program, new businesses that are majority-owned by a military veteran or an active service member are eligible for fee waivers for the initial business filing, as well as the annual report filings. Senate Bill 37 was passed by a 33-0 vote and sent to the House for its consideration.

Senate Bill 136 codifies in statute that home health aides who provide Alzheimer’s and dementia care have four hours of training in their first 60 days of employment. It would also require a two-hour refresher course annually. This was the first piece of legislation to come from the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Workforce Assessment Task Force that met during the interim. One of the 25 findings of the task force was that Alzheimer’s and dementia patients have a longer and higher quality of life if they can stay in their homes. Caregivers who are hired to watch a patient and not provide medical care, sometimes referred to as sitters, were not included in this requirement. Senate Bill 136 was passed by a 36-1 vote and sent to the House for its consideration.

Senate Bill 149 eases staff shortages at veteran nursing homes by allowing the state veterans affairs department to use so-called personal service contracts to hire nurse’s aides. Such a move would allow the department to increase wages from $11.58 per hour to $16.50. Low pay has led to more than 100 vacant positions. The unfilled positions are cited as the primary reason the 285-bed Thomas-Hood Veterans Center, located just 15 miles south of Lexington, is not operating at capacity. The measure would build on previous legislation that allowed the department to use the same types of contracts to alleviate a shortage of registered nurses. Senate Bill 149 was passed by a 38-0 vote and sent to the House for its consideration.

Senate Bill 150 offers patients some protection from surprise medical bills. It would do this by seeking to stop the practice by requiring insurers to cover surprise billing, sometimes called balanced billing. That happens when a patient receives medical care—often unwittingly—outside of their insurer's network. Subsequently, the patient is billed by the doctors or hospital for the amount insurance didn't cover. Critics of Senate Bill 150, including myself, cited a fiscal impact statement prepared for the bill that estimated Senate Bill 150 would increase individual premiums for health benefit plans by up to $9 per month. Furthermore, the bill calls for an independent dispute resolution process that I believe will lead to more time and administrative burdens for health care professionals. Citing former health care experts for President George W. Bush and President Trump, I made the argument that this bill will actually shift the costs of these mandates onto the consumer/patients. A better approach would be broader reforms to empower health care consumers through such measures as transparent pricing, and I filed a bill to do just that as an alternative to Senate Bill 150. Despite the objections from me and a fellow colleague, who is an insurance agent with knowledge on the topic, the bill passed and was sent to the House for its consideration.

Senate Bill 159, which I sponsored, requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to promulgate regulations for the operation and maintenance of public splash pads, areas with sprinklers and fountains but little or no standing water. There are currently no regulations on how splash pads should be operated and maintained, and as a result, cities have been forced to follow unnecessary regulations and spend money on unnecessary equipment. This bill will help over 100 cities with splash pads currently in existence and cities such as Wilder that are in the process of building their own. Senate Bill 159 was passed by a 36-0 vote and sent to the House for its consideration.

Senate Bill 182, which I co-sponsored and spoke in favor of, makes it a crime to dox a minor. Doxing is slang for posting online private information about someone, especially as a form of punishment or revenge. A violation would be considered a misdemeanor but could be enhanced to a felony if physical harm, monetary loss, or death resulted in the online posting.

The legislation was introduced in response to a Northern Kentucky high school student being relentlessly and cruelly doxed following the posting of a video of him with a Native American protester last year in Washington D.C. Senate Bill 182 was passed by a 30-6 vote and sent to the House for its consideration.

Senate Bill 183, which I sponsored, requires a parent or guardian under investigation for child abuse or neglect to notify proper authorities if they plan to move out of the school district. If the parent failed to notify authorities, they could be charged with a misdemeanor. If they moved out of state, the charge could be enhanced to a felony. Nothing in the bill prevents the families from moving. It simply says that if they are going to move while there is a pending investigation, they need to provide notice. As a way to avoid investigations, some parents would move out of the district and leave no indication of where they were moving. As a result, the cases would be closed. On the floor, I cited an example of a family who moved out of a school district to dodge an investigation into suspected abuse. The four children were later molested. Senate Bill 183 was passed by a 32-0-1 vote and sent to the House for consideration.

A major provision of a 2018 piece of legislation banned people from flying drones around chemical plants. House Bill 44 follows 10 other states in expanding that protection to additional infrastructure assets. A second provision would define tampering with the assets as felony criminal mischief. And a third provision would create a liability clause for anyone who paid someone to tamper with those assets. The bill was amended to alleviate concerns that it would criminalize legitimate protests of proposed pipelines. House Bill 44 received final passage with a 31-4 vote.

House Bill 129, dubbed the public health transformation bill, modernizes public health policy and funding in this state. It does this by streamlining local health departments by getting them to refocus on their statutory duties. Those are population health, enforcement of regulations, emergency preparedness, and communicable disease control. Kentucky’s public health system faces a time of unprecedented instability and uncertainty. Eighteen of the state’s local health departments serving forty-one counties face insolvency in the upcoming fiscal year without the operational changes House Bill 129 would bring. It was passed by a 34-1 vote and sent back to the House for consideration of a Senate amendment.