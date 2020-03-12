River Valley Nursing Home thinking patients first

With the concern of th COVID-19 virus and the apparent deadliness for the older population, Governor Andy Beshear called on nursing homes thorughout the Commonwealth to restrict access for visitors. River Valley Nursing Home is doing just that.

Mary Coleman, Administrator, shared with Falmouth Outlook, "There's a concern for those residents in long-term care facilities bcause they are at a greater risk for contracting the virus due to their underlying medical conditions."

Visitors to the facility are restricted to those "loved ones" of patients who are receiving end of life care.

Vistiors that show "active" signs while be screened will not be allowed to enter. In addition, all employees are screened daily and every shift.