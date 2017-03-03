Polley and Falmouth Outlook receive awards from American Cancer Society

Each year the American Cancer Society awards top accolades for exceptional work in Relay For Life volunteerism and media outlets through in-kind projects. Pendleton County was well represented in 2016, bringing home two divisional awards. Janice Polley, Relay For Life Survivor Chair, has been named a “Volunteer of The Year” for her work in caring for those with cancer while The Falmouth Outlook received the “Lighthouse Media Award” for their annual contributions to Relay For Life of Pendleton County, in addition to their first annual Relay For Life printed supplement that featured survivor stories and event details.

