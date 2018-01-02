Pendleton youth honor memory of Pearl Harbor in parade

December 7, 1941, the Japanese surprised and shocked America with the bombing of Pearl Harbor. That moment was the start of the United States entry into World War II and to this day stands as a moment of respect and sadness.

Two Pendleton County youth, Parker Wilson and Bryana Gallegos, had the opportunity to honor those who were there on “that date that will live in infamy” by participating in the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance parade on Dec. 7 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Young Marines are community-based programs lead by dedicated adult volunteers. Wilson and Gallegos travel to Louisville every other weekend to participate in a seven-hour program. There they drill, attend leadership classes, and go through PT.

That led to the opportunity to be a part of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with 150 youth members.

“The Young Marines met some of the survivors of that historic event of 76 years ago,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “They will always remember the words of these brave veterans as well as the inspirational ceremonies and the parade. These opportunities to learn history first hand and on location will last forever for these Young Marines.”

The Young Marines performed a wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the Punchbowl, in memory of all the brave men and women who are interred there. In addition, they did a beach clean-up at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii. A significant honor for the Young Marines was leading the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu. They carried the banners of the 12 capital ships that were attacked. The parade’s objective was to honor the heroes and survivors of Pearl Harbor and World War II, to pay tribute to veterans, active duty military members and military families, to celebrate freedom and to keep in remembrance the heinous events of Dec. 7, 1941.