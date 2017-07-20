Pendleton County Youth Fair kicks off week of fun!

The Pendleton County Youth Fair got underway on Monday, July 17 and will run through Saturday, July 22. The fair features fun activities, games, carnival rides and much more! According to Youth Fair Chairman Michael Mann there will also be several new additions to the carnival, making for a total of 12-14 rides.

“We’ve requested the slide, merry-go-round, and other thrill rides,” said Mann.

Ride passes will be $5 each for unlimited riding all night and admission to the fair is $7.

Another truck and tractor pull has been added on Friday night and the traditional events will still take place throughout the week. Beauty pageants, laser tag, livestock shows, cowboy mounted shooting, and the mud run are all things to look forward to at the fair.

“We expect to see more exhibitors and pullers this year too, which will make for a better show for our spectators,” said Mann.

The fair board hopes to continue building the fair and providing family fun at an affordable price. Each night there is an event for people of all ages to enjoy, from young kids and teenagers to grandparents and adults.

“We really appreciate all of the support from our community. Without sponsors and people coming out, we wouldn’t be able to continue doing this. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback and hopefully, that continues,” said Mann.