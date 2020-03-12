Pendleton County leads the pack in COVID-19 Non-Traditional Instruction

Rep. Mark Hart, representing Pendleton, Harrison, and Scott, and Rep. Phillip Pratt, representing Scott, Fayette, and Owen, worked this week with the House Education Committee to form a bill that will allow the flexibility for schools to close for the Coronavirus while maintaining instruction via Non-Traditional Instruction, or NTI. HB 461, a bill that was originally an "act relating to the directors of corporations," was "gutted," as Hart termed it, and reassigned to add to the number of days NTI could be made available to schools in response to the need to close due to the Coronavirus.

The bill, which was reformatted in the same manner as was the "Sewer Bill" of 2018, was originally written to propose 20 NTI days rather than the traditional 10 that are normally given for snow days. Because this bill is written to address the need to protect against a potential public health crisis, Hart explained that this is a broader bill than is a snow emergency bill that schools normally employ. While the bill will benefit all schools regardless of previous NTI status. schools that did not previously apply for NTI days were allowed by the state to apply for NTI due to the crisis. At the time that the application period was opened, the standard 10 days were available. The Education Committee, and especially Hart, saw the need to add days considering the potential impact of the novel Coronavirus and questions considering the crisis's longevity.

Hart is proud of the fact that he introduced the legislation and that he is the first Pendleton County representative to sit on the Education Committee, but he is also proud of the fact that Pendleton County School District, led by Supt. Joe Buerkley, was the first to apply for NTI under the new application process. Hart commended Buerkley and the staff in its leadership not only in its timely application process, but also in the bill's formulation.

"I talked with Joe Buerkley as we were putting this together," Hart stated, "He gave us good feedback during the process. And then he was the first to put in the application. Pendleton County led all the way in this!"

He was also pleased to see that the bill had bi-partisan support in the House.

HB 461 not only addresses the allowance of NTI; it also provides for nutrition services for NTI days and possible assessment modifications depending upon the number of days school is dismissed for the virus. It also requires 1062 hours of instruction for the year; however, if that number of hours cannot be completed by June 12 due to the closures, affected districts can petition the commissioner of education to waive the requirement.

Hart originally hoped that the legislature would pass the bill through the House and into the Senate before the weekend, pushing it through to the governor's desk by Saturday morning for his signature, but the legislative sessions for Friday and Monday were canceled for reasons that were unclear to Hart.

House Committee Sub 1 met to amend the bill today, March 12, 2020. The resulting amendment requests up to 30 days of allowable NTI instruction. This instruction would cover both student and certified teacher requirements.