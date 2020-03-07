'No need to panic' assures Judge Fields

With the revelation on Friday that Kentucky's first case of the coronavirus was in Harrison County and Governor Andy Beshear's expectation in a press conference on Saturay that there will be more cases in Harrison County, Judge Executive David Fields met at noon on Saturday with Pendleton County Superintendent Joe Buerkley, Georgia Heise DrPH, of the Three Rivers Health Department and Dr. Brian Schack, M.D. of St. Elizabeth Physicians.

They issued a video statement that can be seen in its entirety on the Pendleton County or Pendleton County Emergency Management Facebook page.

"I have received several calls of concern and there is no need to panic," assured Judge Executive David Fields. "It is important that everyone takes the needed precautions to limit the spread of the virus."

Dr. Heise indicated that the information she is being provided is changing on an hourly basis.

Dr. Schack indicated that the coronavirus is a version of the common cold.

"The symptoms early on are cold symptoms. Sore throat, cough, low grade fever, maybe a mild shortness of breath," said Schack who also indicated to not show up at the doctor's office unannounced but reach out to local physcian by phone so you can be triaged appropriately.

He also cautioned about using the ambulance services or overwhelming the emergency room unless you are having severe shortness of breath.

"Our goal here is to be able to test people in an appropriate manner without infecting everyone else around them. We need to coorindate a response to keep people out of public spaces when they are being tested," he added while offering a handout at the St. Elizabeth offices that gives facts about coronavirus.

Buerkley indicated that while they will be monitoring the situation.

"I know there is much anxiety among many school families throughout Pendleton County about an outbreak. I want to assure everyone that our school district is working collaboratively with local, state and federal governmental officials, health organizations and other orgainzations to protect the health of our students, staff and community," said Buerkley.

He indicated that the school district if focused on finding the most effective way to sanitize and clean the buildings and busses.

Governor Andy Beshear indicated in a press conference on Saturday that they expect more cases to occur in Harrison County and while the schools will close for part of the week, they are not recommending the closing of any businesses. He did say the patient is in serious condition but improving.

He echoed Fields statement for residents to 'not panic' but be prepared.

"What we are proposing is social distancing. Stay about six feet apart and practicing really, really good hygiene. Washing your hands more than you would normally and if you are sick anywhere in the state but especially in Harrison County do not go to work," he said.

The St. Elizabeth fact sheet says that "published data shows that approximately 80 percent of patients have mild illness and will show the same symptoms as any other cold including cough, congestion, fever, and/or body aches."

It indicates that those in more serious rick include being aged 60 or older; being immuno-compromised, and some medical conditions, including but not limited to COPD, asthma, diabets, and heart failure.

The incubation period is between one and 14 days. During that time infected individuals have the potential to spread the virus and may occur if you don't have all the symptoms.

For more information, you can call a hotline at 1-800-222-1222.