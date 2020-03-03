National Guard life insurance bill advances to Senate

A bill designed to make information about a state-sponsored group term life insurance option more readily available to Kentucky National Guard members has passed the Kentucky House.

House Bill 315 would require the Kentucky Adjutant General — who is the commander of soldiers and airmen in the Kentucky Army and Air National Guard, and the Governor’s chief military advisor — to oversee efforts to make the National Guard Association of Kentucky group-term life insurance program available to all Kentucky National Guard members.

The insurance program currently allows service members to purchase up to $50,000 in coverage for around $3.50 in premiums per every $10,000 in coverage, but the association’s ability to provide information about the program to members of the Kentucky Guard is restricted, according to HB 315 sponsor Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg.

“This limits the capability of the association to provide this benefit opportunity to those who most warrant and deserve it,” Tate told the House.

HB 315 would help more service members learn about the benefit through involvement of the Adjutant General, who would provide opportunities for Kentucky National Guard members to enroll in and upgrade life insurance, receive program briefings during trainings and drills, among other provisions.

HB 315 passed the House by a vote of 93-0. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.