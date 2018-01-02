Monroe returns home to help lead Wildcat Basketball

A crossroads in the life of former Wildcat basketball star and recent college grad, Mason Monroe, led to his return to two familiar destinations. Upon returning back home to Pendleton County, he also seized an opportunity that would allow him to help mold the future of the program that he helped guide to much success during his high school career.

The departure of junior varsity coach, Kane Belcher, created an opening in the Wildcat basketball staff and Monroe, who had assisted in scouting Lexington area schools that were on the Pendleton County schedule during his time at Transylvania, was offered a spot on the coaching staff as well as the position of freshmen coach which had been occupied by another former Wildcat standout, Timmy Cooper.

Cooper would be promoted to junior varsity coach replacing Belcher, and Monroe would also assume the role as the teams strength and conditioning coach.

“Originally, I planned to attend Physical Therapist school after graduating from college this past May. However, things didn’t work out and I had a change of heart. I’m now going to pursue athletic training and it has created a “gap-year” for me. I’m now able to spend time at home and be apart of the community by assisting with special education classrooms and joining one of the best, young coaching staffs in the state,” Monroe said.