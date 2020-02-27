Missing man found dead in Dry Ridge

Four days after a 75-year-old Grant County man was reported missing, he was found deceased in his vehicle in a wooded ravine between Interstate 75 and Hopperton Lane in Dry Ridge.

George Ignaszak, who may have been suffering from dementia, had last been seen Feb. 18. He was driving a gray extended cab 2003 Chevrolet K1500. His son reported him missing to authorities. The truck, along with Ignaszak was located on Feb. 22.

“It appears he was traveling down Hopperton Lane and went off the roadway down over the embankment and drove into the woods,” Grant County Sheriff Brian Maines said. “It appeared he got stuck down there.”

Maines said the exact cause of death will be determined after autopsy results, which could take one to two weeks. However, Maines said the preliminary autopsy suggests the death was due to the exposure to cold.

“There was no collision that would have caused him life-threatening injuries,” Maines said.

The location of the vehicle made it to difficult to find, according to Maines.

“You couldn’t see (the vehicle) at all from the interstate,” Maines said. “From Hopperton Lane, if you were just driving down the road, you wouldn’t have seen it. There were no marks of the vehicle going off the road. It was in such a heavily wooded area where it ended up.

The only reason the vehicle was noticed was because (people at) the farm at the end of the road happened to be at their barn and noticed a glare in the woods. They looked a little closer and noticed it was a truck and called dispatch to come check it out. Their initial thought was it was a vehicle that ran over the embankment from the interstate. But, he definitely went from Hopperton Lane.”

Deputy Kevin Burke is investigating the accident.