Ky General Assembly postpones session until March 17

Legislative leaders announced today that the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2020 session will be postponed until March 17. The Senate and House will not convene, as previously scheduled, on Friday, March 13 or Monday, March 16.

The decision was made in light of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement released by Senate President Robert Stivers, House Speaker David Osborne, Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, and House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins

“The General Assembly continues to support the efforts of Governor Beshear and Kentucky’s public health community to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 virus. After much careful consideration, we have decided to exercise an abundance of caution and postpone legislative business on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16. This will not affect the number of legislative days left in this session. However, it will provide an opportunity to evaluate safety procedures as we move through the remainder of session. We anticipate resuming normal legislative business on Tuesday, March 17.”