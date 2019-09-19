KSP searches for Campbell County Escapee

Newport, Ky. (September 19, 2019) — On September 18, 2019 at approximately 1:34 PM, the Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, was contacted by the Campbell County Detention Center in reference to an inmate who walked away from his assignment while on work release.

The inmate, George Gattis, 36 years of age, of Sparta, KY, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at 200 Riverboat Road in Newport, KY. He is a white male, 5’11” tall, 170 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Gattis was previously incarcerated for theft by unlawful taking and probation violation charges.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Gattis, please contact Kentucky State Police at (859) 428-1212 or via the Kentucky State Police app; callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Trooper Joshua Wise.