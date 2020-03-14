KEES access bill clears House hurdle

A statutory obstacle that has stopped otherwise-eligible students from earning or using their Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship awards would be removed under a bill that has passed the state House.

House Bill 368, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, would allow a student with a felony record who is otherwise eligible for a KEES scholarship to earn and use their KEES awards per current law within five years of high school graduation or for eight semesters of postsecondary study.

Tipton said HB 368 would remove barriers to education that have hampered the state’s ability to grow its skilled workforce.

“We all recognize that we have an issue in our state with availability of a qualified workforce,” Tipton told the House. “HB 368 is about removing obstacles from individuals who have made mistakes.”

In response to a question from Rep. Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville, Tipton clarified that statutory time limits for receiving KEES aid would not be extended to accommodate individuals who spent time in incarceration.

“It would be my understanding, as I read the legislation, that they would still be able to access their KEES award until their eight semesters or five years have passed,” said Tipton.

Rep. George Brown Jr., D-Lexington, spoke in favor of HB 368 which he called a “giant step in removing issues relating to ex-felons in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

“Hopefully we can move on some other things that deal with giving people a second chance, and giving people an opportunity to fully participate in our society,” Brown added.

The House passed the measure 90-0 yesterday. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.