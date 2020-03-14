House bill 2 advances to state Senate

Kentucky would have more tools to prosecute and prevent human trafficking under a bipartisan priority that has won state House approval.

House Bill 2, sponsored by House Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro, and Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, would give law enforcement more tools to combat human trafficking in the state. Victims of human trafficking who are forced into commercial sexual activity or labor would also be helped by HB 2, which Miles said would more closely align state and federal human trafficking law.

We’re “trying to enable law enforcement to have some opportunities that they have not had in the past” to address human trafficking, Miles told the House today as she presented HB 2 for a floor vote.

HB 2 would close a loophole in the state sex offender registry by adding specific human trafficking offenses to the definition of a sex crime. Those convicted of human trafficking offenses would face a minimum $10,000 fine to be paid to the state human trafficking victims’ fund, which would be moved to the Office of the Attorney General for law enforcement and victim services.

Prevention is also part of the measure. HB 2 would require that uniform signage be printed with the national human trafficking hotline number—currently (888)-373-7888—and posted in public restrooms at airports, truck stops, and other passenger stops statewide. Current law only requires posting of the hotline number at state rest areas, said Miles.

HB 2 advanced to the Senate on a vote of 87-0.