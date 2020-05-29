Governor announces reopening of additional state tourism attractions

As part of an ongoing effort to safely restart the state’s tourism industry, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will reopen the four Kentucky State Park lodges previously designated as part of the state’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency response.

The parks that will reopen June 8:

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park; and

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park.

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park will open with limited occupancy as a result of ongoing renovations.

Kentucky has made great strides in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to see a decline in cases, the Governor and public health officials have determined that additional lodging provided by Kentucky State Parks is no longer necessary for our COVID-19 response efforts.

“We are making every effort to safely reopen tourism attractions across the commonwealth and offer in-state travel opportunities for Kentuckians to enjoy,” the Governor said. “The revenue generated from in-state travel will foster economic growth in local communities and help Kentucky rebound with a healthy economy.”

Even as facilities reopen, Kentucky health officials continue to stress the need for everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will also reopen the Kentucky Horse Park (KHP) on June 11, in accordance with Healthy at Work guidelines. This follows the Governor’s announcement that the Horse Park campground will open at limited capacity on June 11 to self-contained campers and RVs.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all scheduled events at the Kentucky Horse Park were canceled through June 10. KHP will host its first competitive horse show event without spectators, the Split Rock Horse Show, from June 17 to 21, in accordance with the United States Equestrian Federation.

“The reopening of the campground and the reintroduction of competitive horse shows are positive steps ahead in our phased approach to reopening tourism,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “This strategic approach to reopening allows us to be best equipped to protect the health and safety of our guests and staff as we transition into a new way of how tourism is delivered to guests.”

Kentucky Horse Park attractions will open on a limited basis Wednesday through Sunday beginning June 11 at a discounted admission rate of $12 for adults and $6 for children. Parade of Breeds and Hall of Champions shows will be available at limited capacity to ensure social distancing.

Horseback riding will be available Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for groups of 10 or fewer. Daily schedules are subject to change. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead or visit the park’s website at kyhorsepark.com for updates.

Due to public health restrictions, the reopening of the Horse Park will not include Alltech Arena. Park attractions including horse drawn trolleys, access to barns, the International Museum of the Horse also will remain closed. The Iron Works Café will remain closed. Grab and go food items will be available in the park’s gift shop.

In partnership with Fayette County Public Schools, KHP will host a Senior Send Off on May 28 and 29. The graduation parade will route through the 1,200-acre park with entertainment provided by LM Communications, including Hits 106.3 and The Beat 107.9. Each night will feature different schools with teachers and administrators along the 3-mile Southern Lights route.

For more information on the state’s tourism attractions

For more information about the state owned tourism attractions open to the public, visit the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet website at tah .ky.gov .

For the latest Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet updates follow us on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.

For more information about the Kentucky Horse Park, visit kyhorsepark.com.

For more information about Kentucky State Park, visit parks.ky.gov.