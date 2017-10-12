Fiscal Court approves NKREA agreement

As proposed by Judge-Executive David Fields the court approved a Northern Kentucky Regional Ethics Authority-Inter local Cooperation Agreement at its Sept. 26, 2017, meeting. “The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Kentucky has enacted a statute which requires cities and counties to enact and enforce a code of ethics governing the conduct of local government officers and employees.. "As a result an ethics committee will be established to be known as the Northern Kentucky Ethics Enforcement Committee so if an individual elected, appointed or employed by the county engages in questionable ethical behavior they, the committee, will deliberate regarding the charges, arrive at a decision about the viability of the charges and impose penalties when necessary.

