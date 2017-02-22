Fiscal court approves interlocal agreement

Judge Executive David Fields requested that Pendleton County Fiscal Court approve a resolution for an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Butler at the February 14, 2017 meeting. The resolution reads as follows:

“A resolution authorizing and directing the Pendleton County Judge Executive, on behalf of the Pendleton County Fiscal Court, to execute an Interlocal Cooperation agreement with the City of Butler, for a Floodplain Administrator to serve as the City of Butler Floodplain Administrator.”

