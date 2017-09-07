"Farmers Feast" fundraiser was a big success

A feast it truly was. Yes, this year's Farmer’s Feast fundraiser for the Pendleton County Farmers’ Market held at Double L Farms, 3769 Highway 330 West, in Falmouth, Kentucky on Saturday, August 26, 2017, was a “Feast” in several respects. All got to feast their eyes on the spectacular views from atop a high point on Highway 330 looking onto a broad valley of Licking River bottoms. The ears of all guests were treated to a feast of beautiful live music performed by Madison and Donny Knox. There was also a feast of wonderfully congenial people consisting of 102 guests and 48 volunteers who, no doubt, all believe in the immense importance of locally grown fruits, vegetables and spices and locally raised meats. Which brings up the feast of the palette.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.