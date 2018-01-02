Falmouth sign lights the way once again

For decades, the sign Falmouth sign south of Falmouth at the end directed the way tired travelers on U.S. 27 to downtown Falmouth. Age and deterioration took it’s toll on the sign but after 8 years, the neon welcome sign shines once again!

Thanks to the generosity of Rick Mineer and family, it has been brought back to its former glory. Creative Blast Co, Gary Lea and Public Works are responsible for getting it back in place.

The City of Falmouth appreciate the time and resources that went into this project from all parties.

The original sign was placed after World War II when construction on US Hwy 27 came to a halt. The sign signaled a turn into downtown and a similar sign once stood on the north end of town.

While the base plate of the original sign was salvaged, much was beyond repair. Yet, thanks to the Pendleton County Historical & Genealogical Society, portions of the original sign are in good hands.