FALMOUTH MAYOR IMPEACHED

Falmouth City Councilman Alex Carson was the first witness called in the impeachment hearing of Falmouth Mayor Elonda Hinson. The hearing scheduled for Monday, August 28 and 29, 2017 was held at the Old Court House in Falmouth with Retired Judge Robert McGinnis presiding. Guided by questions from Attorney Bob Bathalter, who was retained by Falmouth City Council, Carson presented details which led the City Council to this point. He stated that even before he ran for office he was approached by any number of citizens with concerns regarding Hinson’s behavior. Following his election, those concerns only intensified as he became witness to some of the Mayor's actions.

However, it was the resignation of 37-year employee Gary Lea that sparked the council’s efforts to get to the bottom of their concerns. Following a closed session during which current and former employees expressed their concerns about Hinson’s actions and behavior, the council decided to hire a private investigator, (PI) Suzanne McComas, so as to proceed along a path toward the truth as impartially as possible.

Carson continued, following McComas’s thirty-eight (38) page report to council, they decided to retain the services of Attorney Bob Bathalter to examine the McComas report for any evidence of wrong doing that would constitute impeachable offenses.

