Essential business spreadsheet

To continue to lessen the spread of COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear closed more businesses and released a spreadsheet of what businesses were considered essential and non-essential. The latter businesses will be closed at the end of Monday, March 23.

In Pendleton County, that means Randys Clothing and Footwear, Houchens, Becky’s Flower Basket,Trim n Tone, Simply Gifted, Lemon’s Jewelry, beauty salons, and barber shops are closed.

Kim Bastin, owner of Randy’s said they were going to offer a curbside service as they provide boots to many of the utility workers.

“We have records of what people have bought in the past. If they know what they want, they can call us to make an appointment.”

Randy’s phone number is 859-654-8271.

While many are staying home, it might be a good time to make some repairs or improvements on your house. Both Falmouth Ace Hardware and Heilman Hardware, Lumber & Farm Supply are in the essential business and are operating as they normally do with a conscious effort to encourage social distancing.

Heilman offeres free delivery for anywhere in the county while also mopping and disinfecting on a daily basis.

Roger Craig, store manager of Wyatt’s said, “Our people, staff and customers, have been great through this.”

They have placed lines in their checkout lines to encourage social distancing and have placed limitations on certain items to allow the opportunity to purchase to everyone.

Their deli and bakery remains open with hot meals but the small dining area they had added is now closed.

General Dollar is also considered an essential business and has altered their hours for a vulnerable population to the coronavirus. They open from 7-8 a.m. for senior citizens and those at risk. They also close at 9 p.m. to allow staff to clean and disinfect.

In a classification that raised some eyebrows, beer, wine and liquor stores were listed as essential and they are also open for customers.

At press time, the owner of Bluegrass Tobacco was unsure of their status but with a drive-thru window, they might be able to continue to operate with just it.

The full spreadsheet with all classifications can be viewed at www.falmouthoutlook.com.