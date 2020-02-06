Eating disorder treatment bill moves in Senate

Legislation addressing the lack of treatment options in Kentucky for eating disorders advanced out of the Senate Health & Welfare Committee today.

The measure, known as Senate Bill 82, would establish the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council to oversee the development and implementation of eating disorder awareness, education and prevention programs across the commonwealth. The council would be funded by grants from federal agencies and private foundations.

While testifying in support of SB 82, mental health advocate Sheila Schuster referenced prior testimony from a college student who struggled to find medical treatment that would accept her insurance. She said that is why it was important SB 82 specify that the Kentucky Department of Insurance be represented on the council.

“Insurance payment is so, so difficult to get for all of this and it is very, very expensive treatment if you are talking about partial hospitalization or intensive outpatient,” Schuster said.

She said she was also pleased the council would include representatives from post-secondary institutions.

“So many of these individuals are actually college age,” Schuster said. “It is not just females. It is also males. It often goes unreported because there is stigma around it.”

Senate Republican Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, said she has been approached by a number of people who suffer from eating disorders in silence since introducing the legislation.

“It has been so encouraging because I have had people in this very building come to me privately and say, ‘I’ve struggled with this, and I’m so glad to see someone pay attention to it.’” she said.

Committee Chair Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, said he too was moved by the college student’s testimony about having to travel out of state to receive proper care. Alvarado, a pediatrician by training, said it was hard to find appropriate care in Kentucky to treat the underlying mental illness associated with so many eating disorders.

“We lack resources in this state. Almost 30,000 people struggle with this at least every year,” Alvarado said, reiterating that people do suffer in silence.

SB 82 not goes to the full Senate for its consideration.