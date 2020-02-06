Donations-for-fines bill gets House approval

A bill that would allow local governments to elect to receive donated goods in lieu of civil parking fines passed the state House today 90-4.

House Bill 269 sponsor Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, D-Louisville, said the bill would allow cities statewide to accept donations of specified goods in lieu of full or partial payment of civil fines for parking violations. Cities would need to pass an ordinance to opt in to the donation program, she said.

“Other jurisdictions that have passed this type of legislation … they call it ‘Food for Fines’ or ‘Donations for Citations’ – they can donate food, school supplies, hats, scarves and gloves, and donate them to qualifying nonprofits,” said Cantrell.

Under HB 269, a civil parking fine would be considered “paid in full” and a receipt given once a donation is accepted. That receipt could not be used as a tax deduction.

Cantrell said cities would forego some revenue through such a program, but their choice to participate would be entirely optional.

“The local government first has to adopt an ordinance before any part of this bill goes into effect,” she said. “(They) have the freedom to opt into this program or not.”

HB 269 now goes to the Senate for consideration.