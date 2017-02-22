Council votes to revise Festival Committee

Discussion was held about the Falmouth Festival Committee and the planning of events by others in the community at the February 14, 2017 regular meeting of Falmouth City Council.

Councilwoman April DeFalco wanted to know if the Pendleton County Tourism Council could take on the Fourth of July Celebration. Carson suggested festivals be a coordinated effort between businesses, schools and local organizations allowing everyone to help with establishing events for the whole community. Carson stated it would require someone to coordinate the effort though. Falmouth Mayor Elonda Hinson asked Sherry Wilcher, Festival Committee Chair, if she would be interested in this.

This led to an exchange between Welcher and council about the essential purpose behind such festivals. Carson asked Wilcher, “Are we having community festivals or food giveaways?” Welcher responded with a litany of accomplishments at her festivals, with the numbers of free items given out.

