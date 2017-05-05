Chamber of Commerce honors community’s best

The Pendleton County Chamber of Commerce held its 34th Annual Awards Banquet on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Phillip Sharp Middle School. Approximately 75 people were in attendance for the event which recognizes the businesses, organizations, individuals, and students that make our community a better place to live.

The Master of Ceremonies was Chamber President Billy Matthews, who kicked off the evening by welcoming everyone to the banquet, and then Gary Veirs gave the invocation.

Next, guests enjoyed a banquet meal catered by Wyatt’s SuperValu. Flowers and floral centerpieces were furnished by Becky’s Flower Basket. The Chamber also conducted a Silent Auction during this time.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.