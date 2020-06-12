Candidates for city councils are finalized

Body

Absentee ballots starting arriving with in-person voting starting on Monday, June 8 and according to individuals on the county Board of Elections (which includes both Republicans and Democrats), at least four ballots have been disqualified because they did not have a signature both on the manilla envelope holding the ballot but ALSO there is a required signature above the return address on the mailing envelope.

Voters need to make sure they sign in both places signified by a red X. Members of the county board of elections indicated they would make the red X’s bigger and bolder on absentee ballots mailed out from this point forward.

County Clerk Rita Spencer reported to the Falmouth Outlook that 10 candidates filed to be on the ballot for Falmouth City Council, and eight filed for Butler City Council. Both councils seat six members by popular vote. Council terms last two years.

The Falmouth City candidates are incumbents Amy Hurst, Shannon Johnson, Joyce Carson, and Luke Price. Darryl Ammerman and Sebastian Ernst have filed to return to council. Susan Booher Gibson, Tammy Johnson, Craig Owen, and Paul Luther Dalton hope to make their first appearance on Falmouth City Council.

The Butler City Council candidate pool consists of incumbents Teresa Antrobus, Bonita Bonar, Mason Taylor, Pat Taylor, Paul Vanlandingham, and Terry Bush. Nanci Bonar and Alice Smith will also vie for seats.

With the passage of House Bill 381 in 2018, the filing date for city races was moved from August to the first Tuesday after the first Monday of June, over two months earlier than the original filing date. The write-in date of October 23 has not changed.

Council members of both cities serve two-year terms, so all who are elected will serve out this term with the current mayors of Falmouth and Butler, Ron Stinson and Greg McElfresh, respectively. Both mayoral seats will be decided in November 2022.



