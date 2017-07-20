Butler sewer and water project to begin

Following two years of work by Butler City Council, Mayor Greg McElfresh and Director of Development Bill Mitchell the dilapidated sewer and water lines will be removed and the refurbishment of Butler’s sewer and water systems will be under way. This was noted at the July 10, 2017 meeting of city council during Emily Carnahan’s presentation. Carnahan is the Community Development Specialist with Northern Kentucky Area Development District (KYADD) who will oversee the entire project. Also during her report Carnahan noted that there will be monthly progress meetings during which detailed reports of the work and cost of the previous month’s efforts along with any changes in specs that need to be made. The first of these meetings will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Butler City Building. All progress meetings will be the fourth Wednesday of each month at 11:00 a.m. The mayor noted that residents of Butler will be informed throughout the project about street closures, when and where the work crews will be working and parking issues along with any other useful information.

