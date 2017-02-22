Butler approves hiring of Floodplain Coordinator

In a special meeting of the Butler City Council on February 13, 2017, approval was given following Mayor Greg McElfresh’s recommendation to hire Brian Thompson, Pendleton County Zoning Coordinator, as Floodplain Coordinator for a period of one year. He will be responsible for the administration of the city floodplain ordinance. This is an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between the City of Butler and Pendleton County in which the city agrees to pay the county $3,000 per year, payable in four equal installments of $750 each, for Thompson.

