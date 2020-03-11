Board of Ed has emergency meeting on coronavirus

Pendleton County Board of Education met in emergency session on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in order that Superintendent Joe Buerkley could request approval to complete a Non-Traditional Instruction application in the event of an extended closure due to COVID-19, also known at the Coronavirus. All members were in attendance with Board Member Amber Beebe attending via conference call.

Buerkley explained to the board that the applications that are normally submitted for NTI days are done so by at least 120 days prior to the need, and those applications allow the requesting district to use up to 10 days of NTI instruction. Due to the nature of what is now considered by the World Health Organization to be a pandemic, the state is allowing schools to request NTI days on short notice, and those NTI days could extend longer than the usual 10 days that are normally allotted to the schools if the Kentucky legislature agrees. In anticipation of that approval, PC teachers have been asked to submit 15 days worth of work in order to prepare for the possible need.

Buerkley and Mrs. Laura Pugh, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, informed the board of what NTI would look like before they asked for the board's approval. Pugh explained that they had a variety of options available as far as NTI methods of instruction were concerned, and her team had elected to use a hybrid approach to NTI instruction in the event of a COVID-19 closure. Grades K-3 will be given packets to complete, and upper grades would be able to complete work online. In the event that a student is not able to get online, the same work would be printed out for that student. Even with a broader possibility of online access, most teachers are opting for packets, according to Pugh. Those items will be uploaded in the event that students lose the packets.

NTI work will be restricted to review except in the case of AP and dual credit courses, but even those classes will receive five days of review work in order to allow teachers time to plan the introduction of new material. "The AP testing date does not move," Pugh stated to explain the reason for the different expectations for these classes.

Pugh also made it clear that special areas such as music, art, and PE would be expected to prepare work for students. Special education teachers would be expected to modify class work for their students according to their needs, as well.

All classes and learning would be monitored, and students would receive participation credit for turning in work so that they can be graded more fairly and completely than just a quiz grade from in-class instruction, for example.

Teachers would also be held accountable for their hours as they work to grade and to supply work to students.

Board Chair Cheri Griffin asked if extracurricular activities would also be cancelled in the event of a closure. Buerkley stated that he assumed so, as well, based on the thought that schools would be closed on the basis of protecting public health.

Buerkley could not say enough about his staff. Pugh made it clear that the teachers had been given one day to prepare plans for NTI in order that the request could be submitted, and they fulfilled the request in a minimal time frame while understanding the importance of doing so. He was also clear as to why the teachers prepared for 15 days.

"The teachers prepared for 15 days because I asked them to do so. No one is saying that we're going to do something for 15 days; and to be perfectly clear, no one is saying that we are going to shut down next week or the week after. My intent, like it is every day, it to come to school, and I hope that we're able to continue that for the remainder of this year. The purpose of me bringing this to you is because I try to make sure that we are prepared and always have options. Based on the information we received this morning [from the governor's press conference], I feel like I am right on target with this recommendation because the governor's press conference was to make sure we had a plan in place to provide instruction in the event we were asked to close schools on a moment's notice or within 72 hours notice.

"So again, I feel like right now, Pendleton County Schools is ahead of the game in developing that plan."

Buerkley was quick to commend his staff across the district for the fact that the schools are now prepared in the event of a closing. "We're in a good spot. I've asked this staff to do a whole lot since Monday morning and they've responded well. I appreciate all their efforts.

"We're doing this just to make sure we have another tool in the tool box."

The Pendleton County School Board approved the completion and the submission of the NTI application unanimously.

The application for NTI under these conditions was approved by the state for this year only. The application from PC Schools, once submitted, will be received by the Commissioner of Education in Kentucky, and the commissioner will take it to the Kentucky Board of Education next week and recommend approval with a retroactive date of March 11, 2020. the date of board approval.