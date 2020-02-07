Bill aims to address youth suicide and violence

Legislation that would put crisis hotline numbers on student IDs advanced out of the state Senate today.

The measure, known as Senate Bill 42, would require student IDs for middle school, high school and college students to list contacts for national crisis hotlines specializing in domestic violence, sexual assault and suicide. The requirement would go into effect on Aug. 1 and apply to public middle and high schools, as well as public and private postsecondary schools that issue student IDs.

“Senate Bill 42 is a simple little bill that may save lives,” said sponsor Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville. “By having these crisis prevention numbers ... on the back of their IDs, we will be letting them know that they are not alone. Help is readily available.”

Senate Republican Floor Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown stood to speak in favor of the bill. He said teen suicides have become an epidemic across the nation.

“I don’t know what the answer is from a government point of view,” he said. “But I do believe (Harper Angel) has today come up with a very simple solution that I think can help save lives by providing a place for troubled youths to go, seek help, to know there is someplace they can reach out to anonymously to help them through their problems.”

Thayer reflected on the suicide of his nephew’s father.

“That has tinged my family’s life ever since,” he said. “I know what it is like to be touched by this horrible epidemic, and I’m so grateful to (Harper Angel) for her forethought in bringing this bill together before us today.”

During a prior committee hearing on SB 42, supporters of the bill expressed alarm in the record-breaking number of youth suicides last year in the state's two largest cities -- Lexington and Louisville. Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Kentucky and the second leading cause of death for residents ages 15 to 34, according to language in the bill.

Interpersonal violence statistics listed in the text of SB 42 include these additional stark figures: Thirty-nine percent of Kentucky women experience sexual violence in their lifetimes. Child abuse and neglect are more prevalent in Kentucky than any other state in the nation, with 22 victims per 1,000 children compared to the national average of nine victims per 1,000 children.

SB 42 passed by a 35-1 vote. It now goes to the House of Representatives for its consideration.