Bill addressing lawmakers' pensions advances

Legislation to rein in legislative pension enhancements, sometimes called “spiking,” passed the state Senate today.

The measure, known as Senate Bill 6, would prohibit state lawmakers who contributed to the Legislators' Retirement Plan from June 20, 2005, through Dec. 31, 2013, from using salary credited in another state retirement system to determine final compensation in the legislators’ plan. The effective date for SB 6 would be July 1 of this year.

“It does not apply retroactively to legislators, just prospectively, and will end this practice once and for all,” said Senate Republican Floor Leader Damon Thayer, who sponsored SB 6. He added that SB 6 would not apply to any legislator who took office since Jan. 1, 2014, because they participate in a hybrid cash balance plan that was approved by the General Assembly in 2013.

Thayer said the Senate has passed numerous pieces of legislation since 2010 aimed at ending legislative pension spiking.

Thirty-five senators cast votes in favor of the measure and two senators cast “pass” votes. It now goes to the House of Representatives for its consideration.