Beshear says Frankfort has more in common than differences in State of Commonwealth address

Together on Kentucky’s Team was the message sewn throughout Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth message delivered to legislators at a joint session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

“We are all here, together tonight, on Team Kentucky. And because of that, I am proud to report to you tonight that the state of our commonwealth is strong, coming together, and ready to face our challenges,” said Beshear. “We are all here, together, with an opportunity to fulfill the promise that is Kentucky.”

The call for unity stands in contrast to the past four years in which divisive speak and actions were commonplace in the Frankfort protests and in the former Governor Matt Bevin’s speeches and social media posts.

Beshear, Democrat, was speaking to a half-filled room of House and Senate members. Two bodies that are controlled by Republicans with super majorities and he will need to work with to accomplish items on his agenda.

Both of Pendleton County’s legislatures, Senator Wil Schroder and Representative Mark Hart, were in attendance to hear the new governor speak. To be fair, as some Republicans chose on this night to stay home, the Democrats did the same when Bevin gave his State of the Commonwealth speeches.

But as in Washington D. C., skipping the state speeches is a sign of the divisiveness of the political realm we live in. A point of Beshear’s speech as much as programs and policy that he would mention.

“We live in the most divisive times of most of our lives. Every day, forces try to divide us. By saying that if someone is different than you, then they must be feared,” he told the assembled legislatures. “These attempts at division have been effective. We see it on the Internet and in our neighborhoods. Kentuckians unable to talk to each other. Unwilling to shake each other’s hands...It will take us burying old feuds and healing old wounds.”

While finishing his speech with “I know we have more in common than what divides us...Our Kentucky motto is United We Stand, Divided We Fall. I believe that deeply. I look forward to working with all of you and the rest of Team,Kentucky.”

He laid out his administration’s focus with the acronym, WHERE.

W is for wages. He offered that families are seeing bills go up while income is staying stagnant.

H is for health care. He challenged that something has to be done on prescription drug prices and access to health care.

E is for education. He said public education transforms lives and will be prioritized under his administration.

R is for retirement. A pension is a promise and should be treated as such.

E is for example. He committed to changing the tone in Frankfort.

As far as policy and projects, he committed to speeding up the Mountain Parkway project in Eastern Kentucky and building the I-69 bridge in Western Kentucky but there was no mention of the crumbling I-75 bridge that connects Ohio and Kentucky in Cincinnati and of major interest in Northern Kentucky.

He wants to ensure that clean water and high speed Internet are available throughout the state.

He wants to make sure Kentuckians don’t have to worry about losing health care because of preexisting conditions and asked for support of a bill sponsored by Representatives Danny Bentley, Republican, and Patti Minter, Democrat that curbs the cost of insulin for the 530,000 Kentuckians who are diabetics.

Beshear said it costs $7 to produce a bottle of insulin but big pharma is charging upward to $300.

He reiterated his campaign promise of a $2,000 raise for teachers but made no mention of other state workers receiving any sort of raise in his budget.

He did mention all public servants when pledging to fully fund the pension obligations made to them and teachers.

As far as revenue, he publicly supported Representative Adam Koenig’s sports betting bill and challenged the legislature to embrace expanded gaming.

Koenig’s sports betting bill would include Kentuckians ability to bet on UK and UL games and passed unanimously out of committee on Wednesday morning.

As he prepared those listening in the House chambers as well as throughout Kentucky for the focus of his policies, he used Scripture and Spiderman to set the tone.

From 1st Peter 4:10 “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.

From Luke 12:48, “For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required.”

And from Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

“To those in this chamber, much has been given, so much is expected,” Beshear said.

By challenging all to not be sucked into the partisan squabbles that allow them to “fail to address the reality before us,” they can instead “focus our energy...on working together to figure out how to better the commonwealth we all love so dearly.”

He provided two moments of examples of putting aside partisan squabbles.

Beshear as Attorney General and Bevin had numerous legal and public spats that led to the observation that they simply did not like each other beyond the difference of policy.

Beshear gave “credit where credit is due” by recognizing an amazing agri-tech project in AppHarvest that will be the largest greenhouse in North America and provide 300 jobs in Eastern Kentucky. It was brought in during the Bevin administration.

To his attorney general successor, Daniel Cameron, he showed appreciation for continuing the lawsuits started by Beshear against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

A mindset that was summed up in Helen Keller’s words that he quoted, “Alone we can do so little; together e can do so much.”