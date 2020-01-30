Anti-pension spiking measure moves to Senate

A bill that would change a state anti-pension-spiking provision that some say disproportionately affects lower-income public employees has passed the Kentucky House.

House Bill 207 sponsor Rep. Jerry T. Miller, R-Louisville, told the House today that his bill would prevent small increases in compensation—usually earned by lower-income workers—from triggering a reduction in Kentucky Retirement System pension benefits. Compensation would have to increase by a minimum of 10 percent plus an additional $1000 over the previous fiscal year for the trigger to take affect under the bill.

Current law sets the trigger threshold at 10 percent, with anything over that putting the anti-spiking provision into play. As little as $1 over that 10 percent has triggered the anti-spiking provision in some cases, KRS officials have said.

“This provision … makes sure that if you’re, for example, a cafeteria worker in a school system and you have very low income, you can get over that 10-percent trigger,” said Miller. “We’re setting a level below which we’re not going to invoke the spiking provision.”

Around 250 KRS members – mostly classified school district employees—were affected by the provision last year, KRS officials told the House State Government Committee last week.

Other proposed changes in HB 207 would impact requirements governing KRS board election ballots and change how increases in County Employees Retirement System’ pension and health insurance contribution rates are calculated, among other provisions.

The bill passed the House 91-0 and now goes to the Senate for consideration.