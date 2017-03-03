“Dead Serious” exposes teens to real issues

Every four seconds, a teenager will attempt suicide. Approximately 11 young people between the ages of 15-24 die every day by suicide. Every 60 seconds a child is born to a teen mother. One out of three 13-15-year-olds has had sex. Each day, 2,989 kids find out that their parents are getting divorced. In the next 24 hours, 15,006 teens will use drugs for the first time. One in five teens says they’ve purposely injured themselves. Nearly one in five teens has tried prescription medication to get high.

These are real statistics and they are alarming! If you have teenagers then you know the daily pressures and issues they face. Where do you begin? How can you help them? There is a group from the Cincinnati area with a special message that can and w​ill reach junior high and high school students and it is coming to Falmouth!

A musical drama performance of “Dead Serious...About Life” will be presented at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 in the auditorium of Pendleton County High School. The musical will be performed by a group called Mishpachah, Inc., which is based out of Mason, Ohio.

