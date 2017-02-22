CheerCats make UCA semifinals

The Pendleton County High School Varsity Cheerleading Competition team, consisting of 12 members, competed in the 2017 National High School Cheerleading Championship sponsored by UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. and advanced to the semifinals.

Pendleton County competed in the Small Varsity Division II against teams from all over the USA. Because of the large number of teams in this division, it was divided into three preliminary groups (Group A, B, C), each consisted of 17-20 teams. The team competed in preliminary Group A and hit a solid routine with zero deductions (meaning no technique issues or falls). They were one of only a few to have no deductions. Out of 17 teams in Group A, they placed 5th which qualified them for the semi-finals. The top team in each preliminary group automatically bypasses the semi-finals and goes straight to the championship round.

