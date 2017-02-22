Class ring recovered after missing 26 years

After an outing at the Meldahl Dam in Foster, Todd Messmer lost his 1990 class ring and thought it was gone forever. But twenty-six years later, a twelve year boy from Silver Grove was digging through the sand and came upon the lost high school memory.

“After all the work that has been done there, I cannot believe it was found and how good it looks,” Messmer proclaimed.

As the young boy showed the ring to his grandfather, they decided it was important to get the ring back to its rightful owner. They put a note on Facebook and Samantha Brown saw it. She contacted Todd’s wife, Becky Messmer. At the same time, a relative of Pendleton County Superintendent Anthony Strong saw it and messaged him. Dr. Strong emailed the information to Becky.

