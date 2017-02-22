Pendleton County FFA celebrates National FFA Week

The Pendleton County Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week. February 18-25, 2017. This year’s theme is “Transform Purpose to Action” and it embraces more than 89 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. Nearly 650,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, “National FFA Week”, runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education.

