Lambert hangs up bow and arrow for rod and reel

Justin Lambert was a key member of a fledgling Pendleton County High School archery team throughout his time in high school. He helped establish the foundation for one of the strongest athletic teams at PCHS. He was the 2016 KHSAA Region Individual champion. He was one of only five archers in the young program’s history to post a tournament score in the 290’s. He competed in numerous KHSAA and NASP state tournaments.

“Justin was the kind of athlete you want your own child to become. Although he was very good, he is humble about his abilities. He was the kind of leader that other team members wanted to shoot beside in practice because he helped them up their scores,” said Pendleton County Archery Head Coach David Myers.

Through all of the archery success, he knew one thing: he wanted to fish in college.

“When I was looking for colleges, I knew wherever I went would need to have two things: 1. A bass fishing team or club, and 2. Some sort of biology major,” said Lambert.

That love of fishing was rooted with his father.

“I don’t remember going fishing for the first time or even catching my first fish, but I know my dad has been the biggest reason I enjoy fishing as I do,” he said about his dad Jason Lambert.

Living in Williamstown, there was a park just a few minutes from his house. In was in that park’s small lake that he and his dad, as well as other family members, would fish.

His dad would nurture the love by hooking the fish but letting Justin reel them in.

With the family moving to Pendleton County and his grandpa’s pond within walking distance, that interest exploded into a love.

“That’s when I started figuring out techniques and learning more about it any time I had the chance,” he said.

Lambert sees bass fishing as an elaborate chess game between him and the fish.

“It is a big mind game between you and the fish,” he explained.

While many think it is easy to just go catch a fish, he explained that it really is having a vast array of knowledge about the fish’s habits, analyzing them to make the best decisions and then the talent to put the strategy into play.

He studies how the fish reacts to the weather, the time of the year, the moon phase, the water clarity, the water temperature, the depth and many other factors. Afterwards, he takes that knowledge to make decisions on what bait works for which depths, which colors do I use for the water clarity, how fast can I work the lure based on the water temperature, where will the fish even be and other decisions.

“Bass fishing challenges your ability to figure out what’s going on and then you must be able to get those fish to bite. It’s one of the most complicated sports/activities that I know of,” he stated.

All of that information fits right in with his Fisheries and Aquatic Biology major. According to Lambert, he is studying “basically, how fish interact with their underwater environment.”

The freshmen is part of Murray State’s fishing club. According to Lambert, they have “club tournaments.” They compete against each other as pairs on boats. They strive for a five-bass limit to weigh-in at the end of the day.

The club tournaments start in August and have occurred almost every weekend since according to Lambert.

“These tournaments are very fun and have definitely tested my fishing ability. Its an awesome opportunity to be able to compete against other members of the club and get to know them,” said Lambert about the tournaments that have led to him fishing in fisheries in Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.

Beyond the members of his Murray State club participating against each other, they have hosted tournaments at Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. These tournaments are either single-day events or held over a two-day period.

There are national organizations, B.A.S.S, FLW and Collegiate Bass Championship (CBC), that have their own college national championship.

The CBC has a “School of the Year,” SOY, which is a ranking system where you earn points for how participating teams are finished. The CBC SOY is a big deal in recognizing how good a team is doing.

“The Murray State Fishing club has however done very good overall lately. Our club has won several national tournaments and are 4th in SOY standings,” said Lambert.

Individually, he has competed in four tournaments and has caught fish in each tournament. He caught his biggest bass in the most recent tournament held in Illinois.

“I haven’t won any money or placed high in any of these events but I am learning more about tournament fishing every time, so I believe that in itself is an accomplishment,” he explained.

His club has seen anglers chosen for the college All-American team and/or qualified for the national championship.

“Fishing with the Murray State bass club has been very rewarding to me in learning new things and It looks to be a very promising future for me and the Murray State Bass Anglers,” he said.

You can follow along with the Murray State fishing club and Lambert on their Facebook page ran by the public relations officer. Who just so happens to be newly elected and Justin Lambert.

