Ladycats vanquish Lady Black Devils

The Ladycats travelled to Mt. Olivet to face the Lady Black Devils at the Devil Dome in their only game of the week.

The Ladycats were looking to get back on track after the loss to Williamstown last week and needed a solid performance. The Ladycats didn’t disappoint as they came out with a strong start and never looked back.

Kalley Pensinger helped lead the strong attack with a solid serve game that didn’t allow many playable returns from the Robertson County side of the net.

Haley Brewer and Sydney Manor roamed the net area and helped the Ladycats keep the Lady Black Devils on their heels while Savannah Tillett recorded 6 kills.

The Ladycats won two straight (25-11, 25-12) and picked up the win against their district opponent.

The Ladycats are back in action at home on Thursday, September 13, as they take on the Lady Colonels of Bourbon County.