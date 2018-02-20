Ladycats overwhelmed by Nicholas County pressure in district tournament

The Ladycats fell 60-30 to Nicholas County in the opening round of the 38th District Tournament. Pendleton County finishes the season 5-22.

Sophomore Shelby Turner led the Cats in scoring with 11 points. Sophomore Alexis Eckart finished with five points and eight rebounds.

Harrison County defeated Robertson County in the other first round game. The Fillies and Lady Jackets will play for the championship on Thurs., Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at PCHS. Both teams will advance to the 10th Region Tournament to be played next week at Mason County.

Read Kenton Hornbeck's full coverage of the Ladycats game and season in the Tues., Feb. 27 edition of The Falmouth Outlook.

