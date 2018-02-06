Ladycats dispatch Augusta for victory

The Ladycats won their third game of the season against Augusta, 58-52 on Wed., Jan. 31 at Pendleton County High School.

Shelby Turner led the team in scoring with a strong 18. Senior forward Anna Askren scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The Ladycats played well throughout as they shot 44 percent from the field on the game while also grabbing 35 total team rebounds.

To read the entire story, please subscribe to the e-edition or login