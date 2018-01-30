Ky Wool Festival Guide wins first place in Ky Press News awards; 2016 Holiday Recipe book takes third

The Pendleton County WoolFest is one of the county’s prized jewels in which thousands visit each year. The Falmouth Outlook staff has been proud to compose the guide for it each year.

And for the second consecutive year, the Kentucky News Press state association has chosen the guide as the best in the state. It was awarded first place in Class I Weekly, Special Sections at the Ky. News Press state conference on Fri., Jan. 26.

“We are very proud that our peers chose to honor us with both a first and third place in the special sections,” said Publisher Neil Belcher. “The Wool Festival is such an important event for Pendleton County. It means a lot that the judges recognized the hard work that went into both the design and the information provided in this section.”

The Falmouth Outlook also took third place in the same category for the 2016 Holiday Recipe Book composed by former editor Jackie Vaughn and Advertising and Graphics Coordinator Jessie Beckett.

The WoolFest guide was composed by several members of The Falmouth Outlook staff.

The KPN judges commented, “Great, informative section. As an outsider reading this, it provides me with everything I need to know about this festival. Great guide filled with history, schedules, vendors, etc.”