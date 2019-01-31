KSP investigates school threat

Kentucky State Police were contacted on January 30, 2019 at approximately 5:12 pm in regards to a social media post that referenced a school threat. The post was first witness by a Fort Mitchell Fire Fighter who immediately contacted law enforcement. The post had allegedly been made by, James Michael Harris (22) of Crittenden KY, had referenced a threat to his previous high school.

Upon investigation Trooper Eric Bowman located Mr. Harris and placed him under arrest for Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree and lodged him in the Grant County Detention Center

The threat was made made against Grant County High School.