Klaber wants city to focus on areas out of the flood zone

David Klaber has been serving communities throughout his life in the fire service industry as a firefighter and EMT. He now is seeking to serve as a member of Falmouth City Council.

His practical knowledge of emergency services and OSHA and safety compliances would be additional information that he would be able to bring from the private sector.

Having also worked for the city maintenance crew, he says, “I have seen the sewer and water lines. I know the inner workings of the maintenance side and the shape is it in.”

“The mayor’s job is to run the daily business. If a city council member sees a city employee doing something wrong, they should not approach them but call the mayor,” said Klaber about the role of city council.

“The city council will discuss those items on the agenda and make the decisions for the city,” he added.

Utilities

“There has been a lot of talk on whether they make money or not. Are they making enough money to support the infrastructure repair? Probably not, and that is the reason why its in the shape it is. We are probably going to be forced to make some tough decisions,” Klaber said.

He pointed out that most cities are not in the utility business and are not trained to run utilities.

He did like the city being involved in the water and sewage as the city has cut out the middleman.

He raised concerns on whether the electric grid can handle an addition of a big business.

“We cannot grow as a city until our infrastructure is repaired. If our electric grid cannot handle adding a big business, then we are kind of dead in the water,” he said.

After expressing concern over the numbers being bandied about concerning trash, he said. “If it wasn’t making money, then by all means get rid of it. It doesn’t matter to me who picks up my trash. If we can get a better deal with Rumpke and get cheaper rates while using those employees in other areas where there are shortfalls, then that’s the way to go,” he said.

Business Growth

“I think we need to get out there and sell our community more,” said Klaber about the great things in Pendleton County.

He also mentioned that he does not feel the city should be selling the Klee property. He described it as a very important piece of property.

He wondered about saving money in flood insurance payments by building the fire and police departments on the Klee property. “Businesses are going to want to be out on the main drag for transportation issues and out of the flood zone,” he said. “The flood zone is a huge issue.”

Drug Issue

“I think the present council and present mayor have done a good job supporting the police department. That has not always been the case. We have to continue supporting them,” he said. He thinks they need to study what other cities are doing to combat this issue.

One area of concern for Klaber was the houses that are sitting vacant, drawing rats to the houses around them.

“We have to make sure that rental properties are staying at a good standard. We want to draw residents in, not run them out. We have to make sure to have the owners hold the renters accountable,” he added.

“It’s a tough time with tough decisions to be made, but I want to see the issues from all sides of an issue so we can make the right decision,” he said.

The complete video interview of David Klaber is available at www.falmouthoutlook.com and video interviews with candidates in November 6 General Election.