All of the i’s have been dotted and the t’s crossed by the state park system and Kincaid Lake Golf Course is open for play.

Club Pro Jim Roberts has been busy mowing grass, working on the greens and doing an assortment of jobs to catch up with making the course the best it can be.

A hidden jewel for Pendleton County has a low cost for nine holes including cart of $17. Seniors (55 age and older) are $15. Juniors (12 and younger) are $15. Additional 9 holes including cart is only $8.

To make a tee time, you can call 859-654-1189.