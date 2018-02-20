Keaton Belcher selected KABC 10th Region Coach of the Year

After a very successful season that saw the Wildcats go 22-7 and consistently regarded as one of the top four teams in the 10th Region, Wildcat Head Coach Keaton Belcher was chosen by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches as the 10th Region Coach of the Year.

“The COY award happened because our kids bought into our season,” said Belcher. “All the credit goes towards our players and our assistant coaches. We can share it together.”

The Wildcats won twenty games for the first time since 2006 led by nine seniors and junior Dontaie Allen who has established himself as one of the top players in the Class of 2019.

