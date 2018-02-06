Judge Fields fighting to keep Kincaid golf course open

Judge Executive David Fields shared with the court at a Special Called Meeting on February 1, 2018 that what he hoped was a good arrangement for the purchase of the golf course at Kincaid Lake turned into an unfortunate disappointment.

Fields, along with the help of several other individuals in the county put together a proposal for the purchase of the golf course by an individual and submitted it to Frankfort back in October 2017. The people he spoke to in Frankfort assured him that the proposal was a good one and that they would contact him in three months. Frankfort also told him that under no circumstances was he to contact them.

